CCTV appeal for man and woman to come forward with information after incident in Lancaster

Police want to speak to a man and woman captured on CCTV about a public order incident which happened on Torrisholme Road, Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read

It happened at around 6.45pm on June 17.

Police believe the people in the CCTV could have information which will help their enquiries.

If you know who they are or have any information please e-mail [email protected], contact 101 or report online quoting log 0583 of June 20.

Police want to speak to this man and woman as they may have information about a public order incident in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Police want to speak to this man and woman as they may have information about a public order incident in Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/