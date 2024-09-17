CCTV appeal following burglary at Lancaster church

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 10:29 GMT
Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV in connection with a burglary at a Lancaster church.
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a church in Lancaster.

Police received a report of a burglary at Hope Church on Queen Street in Lancaster, at around 11pm on August 18.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have only just released a picture of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0282 of August 19.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously tel: 0800 555 111.

