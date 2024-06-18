CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:35 BST
Police have released CCTV images after a sexual assault in Lancaster.

Police want to speak with the man captured on CCTV in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault in Lancaster.

Police said they were called to a report of a sexual assault at around 2.05am on June 13.

It was reported that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted on Middle Street, Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Anyone that can help is asked to phone 101 quoting log 0099 of June 13.