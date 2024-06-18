Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released CCTV images after a sexual assault in Lancaster.

Police said they were called to a report of a sexual assault at around 2.05am on June 13.

It was reported that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted on Middle Street, Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.