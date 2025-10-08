CCTV appeal after theft of steaks from Carnforth farm shop

Police are appealing for information after the theft of meat from a farm shop near Carnforth.

Police received a report of theft yesterday (Tuesday), covering the theft of meat over the last six weeks from Greenlands Farm Village.

A spokesman for Greenlands Farm Village said: “We are disappointed to share CCTV footage after the theft of steaks from our Farm Shop yesterday!

"The footage is clear and the actions are damaging for a small business such as ourselves.

Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with the theft of steaks from a Carnforth farm shop.

“This is not the first time this has happened over the last few months - and we have CCTV footage of each offence!

"Evidence has been passed on to police, who have given us permission to post the videos.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number log 1081 of October 7.