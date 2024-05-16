CCTV appeal after theft of food and medicine from shop in market town near Lancaster

Police want to speak to these three people captured on CCTV in connection with theft from a shop in Settle.

Police have issued CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to following a high value theft from a shop in Settle.

The theft of food and medicine, happened at the Co-Op, in the Market Place on Saturday March 16 but police have only just released the CCTV images.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who recognises the people in the pictures as they could have information that will help the investigation.

If you have any information that could help please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.