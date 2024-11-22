CCTV appeal after theft of 20 sheep from auction market near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a CCTV appeal following the theft of 20 sheep from Bentham auction market on September 27.

Police said it is believed the sheep were bought using somebody else's details.

They were loaded into a livestock trailer and driven away.

Please contact police if you recognise the two men in the CCTV image.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with the theft of 20 sheep from Bentham auction market.

It is possible they were with another man and a woman at the time.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240189298 when passing on information.