Police have released a CCTV image of a person they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a Garstang business.

Do you recognise the person in the image?

If you know who they are or have any information email the officer dealing with the theft at [email protected].

Alternatively call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.