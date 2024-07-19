Police want to speak to these two men in connection with a shoplifting incident in Ingleton.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with shoplifting from a garage shop in Ingleton.

Police said the incident happened at around 9pm on May 27 at the Asda fuelling station shop on New Road in Ingleton.

It is believed the men were travelling in a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Laura Kelly, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240093891 when passing on information.