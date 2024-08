Police want to speak to this man in connection with assault and shoplifting in a Morecambe store.

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with assault and shoplifting in Morecambe.

Police said on June 15, goods were stolen from B & M in Morecambe.

A member of staff was also assaulted.

Anyone with any information can call 101 and quote crime reference number 04/119678/24.

Or, alternatively email PC Horrocks at [email protected].