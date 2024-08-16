CCTV appeal after racially aggravated assault in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Aug 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Lancaster.Police want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Lancaster.
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Lancaster.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with racially aggravated assault in Lancaster.

Police were called to Cheapside in Lancaster to a report of a racially aggravated assault at around 7.40pm on August 14.

A man suffered a facial injury.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who recognises the man or has information or footage to assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting log 1360 of August 14.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.