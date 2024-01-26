CCTV appeal after Morrisons delivery van stolen in Morecambe
The unoccupied van was stolen on Ennerdale Avenue between 8.30am and 9.30am on December 30, while the driver was delivering groceries.
A second man was then picked up.
The van was later spotted on Beaufort Road, Lathom Road and Bare Lane, before it crashed into a stationary vehicle on The Shrimp Roundabout.
A number of grocery crates were then discarded on Moss Gate Park and Middleton Road.
Although police have made a number of enquiries, they have so far been unable to identify the man in the CCTV image.
If you recognise the man or have any footage covering the areas mentioned above, please email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 291 of December 30 2023.