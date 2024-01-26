Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The unoccupied van was stolen on Ennerdale Avenue between 8.30am and 9.30am on December 30, while the driver was delivering groceries.

A second man was then picked up.

The van was later spotted on Beaufort Road, Lathom Road and Bare Lane, before it crashed into a stationary vehicle on The Shrimp Roundabout.

Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV in connection with a Morrisons van being stolen in Morecambe.

A number of grocery crates were then discarded on Moss Gate Park and Middleton Road.

Although police have made a number of enquiries, they have so far been unable to identify the man in the CCTV image.