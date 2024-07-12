Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV after an altercation in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at about 7.10pm on May 5 when the victim, a man in his 60s suffered a head injury in The Merchants pub, Castle Hill, Lancaster.

Police want to speak to the man in the image as part of their enquiries and would ask anyone who knows who he is or who has any information to get in touch.

Police believe the man was part of a group who have travelled to Lancaster from the Barrow area.

Call police on 101 quoting log 1283 of May 5 or email [email protected].