CCTV appeal after man suffers head injury in Lancaster pub assault

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 14:40 BST
Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV after an altercation in Lancaster.

The incident happened at about 7.10pm on May 5 when the victim, a man in his 60s suffered a head injury in The Merchants pub, Castle Hill, Lancaster.

Police want to speak to the man in the image as part of their enquiries and would ask anyone who knows who he is or who has any information to get in touch.

Police believe the man was part of a group who have travelled to Lancaster from the Barrow area.

Call police on 101 quoting log 1283 of May 5 or email [email protected].

