CCTV appeal after man suffers fractured skull in Lancaster assault
Police want to identify three men captured on CCTV after a man was assaulted in Lancaster.
Police were called to Cheapside, Lancaster, to a report of an assault.
They found that the victim, a man in his 30s, had suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.
Police said while they acknowledge the CCTV still is not the clearest of images, they believe people will recognise the three men.
The assault happened at approximately 12.10am on February 4.
If you do recognise the men or have information as to who they might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0018 of February 4 2024 – or email [email protected].