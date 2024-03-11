Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Cheapside, Lancaster, to a report of an assault.

They found that the victim, a man in his 30s, had suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said while they acknowledge the CCTV still is not the clearest of images, they believe people will recognise the three men.

Police have released a CCTV still of three men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Lancaster.

The assault happened at approximately 12.10am on February 4.