CCTV appeal after man suffers fractured skull in Lancaster assault

Police want to identify three men captured on CCTV after a man was assaulted in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Cheapside, Lancaster, to a report of an assault.

They found that the victim, a man in his 30s, had suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said while they acknowledge the CCTV still is not the clearest of images, they believe people will recognise the three men.

Most Popular
Police have released a CCTV still of three men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Lancaster.Police have released a CCTV still of three men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Lancaster.
Police have released a CCTV still of three men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Lancaster.

The assault happened at approximately 12.10am on February 4.

If you do recognise the men or have information as to who they might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0018 of February 4 2024 – or email [email protected].