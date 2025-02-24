CCTV appeal after man pushed down flight of stairs in North Yorkshire town pub
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to about a serious assault that occurred in High Bentham.
Police said the violent incident was in the Hoggs and Heifers in Bentham last year when a man was pushed down a flight of stairs and sustained multiple injuries.
If you recognise the man from this image, please get in touch as police believe he may have information that will assist their investigation.
Please email [email protected].
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ruth Daley or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240179466 when passing on information.