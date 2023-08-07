CCTV appeal after man hit over head on Lancaster canal path
Lancaster Police want to trace them in connection with an attempted robbery in Lancaster.
It happened on the canal path near the Penny Street traffic lights on July 25, but police have just issued an appeal for information.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was hit over the head causing him to fall over and suffer a leg injury.
Police say they appreciate these CCTV images aren’t the clearest, but they are hoping someone will recognise the pair.
Anyone who does recognise either of the men pictured, witnessed the incident, or has any information is asked to please contact 101 – quoting log 1509 of July 25.