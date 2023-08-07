Police want to speak to these two men following an attempted robbery in Lancaster.

Lancaster Police want to trace them in connection with an attempted robbery in Lancaster.

It happened on the canal path near the Penny Street traffic lights on July 25, but police have just issued an appeal for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his 50s, was hit over the head causing him to fall over and suffer a leg injury.

Police say they appreciate these CCTV images aren’t the clearest, but they are hoping someone will recognise the pair.