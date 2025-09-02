CCTV appeal after man carrying baseball bat tries to rob Lancaster off licence

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV after an attempted robbery at a Lancaster off licence.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with attempted robbery, assault and criminal damage.

Police were called around 11pm on August 6 to the Beer Store, Cheapside, Lancaster, to a report a man had entered the store carrying a baseball bat and taken a bottle of spirits.

When challenged by staff, the man smashed the bottle, and the staff tried to prevent him leaving the shop.

The shopkeeper was headbutted, with the man hitting the counter with the baseball bat and then damaging the front of two other shops further up the street.

A police spokesman said: “If you recognise the man or have information as to who it might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 1606 of August 6, or email [email protected].”