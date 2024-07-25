CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Lancaster following Euro 2024 final

Police want to speak to this man captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in Lancaster city centre.

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in Lancaster city centre.

It happened just after midnight on Monday July 15, not long after the Euros 2024 final.

A man in his 20s was assaulted near to Horseshoe Corner and Cheapside, with him suffering head injuries which saw him hospitalised for a few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...