CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Lancaster following Euro 2024 final

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jul 2024, 09:48 BST
Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in Lancaster city centre.

It happened just after midnight on Monday July 15, not long after the Euros 2024 final.

A man in his 20s was assaulted near to Horseshoe Corner and Cheapside, with him suffering head injuries which saw him hospitalised for a few days.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV still or has information should contact 101 with information quoting log 0041 of July 15 2024 or email [email protected].