CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Lancaster

Police have released some CCTV images to help identify the people pictured.

Police would like to speak to the two men in the CCTV stills, labelled 1 and 2 in relation to a report of a serious assault in Lancaster on October 20.

The third man, whose picture is labelled ‘3 (witness)’, police would like to speak to as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Police want to make it clear that this man is only being treated as a witness and is not in any trouble.

Police received the report from the ambulance service shortly after 5.20am on October 20. It was reported that a man was assaulted on King Street in Lancaster.

A man in his 20s received treatment for a jaw injury.

If you recognise any of the men pictured, please get in touch on 101 quoting log 0239 of October 20 2024.