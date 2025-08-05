CCTV appeal after Lancaster assault left man with broken jaw
Police received a report of an assault on Cheapside, Lancaster which happened between 1am and 1.30am on Saturday July 5.
It was reported that a man assaulted another man on the street, leaving him with serious injuries including a broken jaw, fractured chin and nerve damage.
Police appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst they have been making enquiries since that date, they are now in a position to ask for help.
A police spokesman said: “We know this image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 542 of July 5.”