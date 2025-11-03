CCTV appeal after jewellery theft in town near Lancaster
Police have issued CCTV of a man and a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of jewellery from a shop in the Settle area.
The incident happened at The Courtyard on Settle Bypass at 2pm on Thursday August 28 and involved several items of jewellery being taken.
Please contact police if you recognise the man or woman pictured on CCTV, as they believe that they may have information that will assist the investigation.
If you can help, please email [email protected].
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ruth Daley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250158949 when passing on information.