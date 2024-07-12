Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from Asda Express, New Road, Ingleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that on Saturday June 8 at around 9.23pm a man took a variety of food items from the store and left without paying.

Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV as he may have information that will assist with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please email any information to [email protected].

Police want to speak to this man in connection with shoplifting from an Asda store in Ingleton.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240102755 when passing on information.