CCTV appeal after food stolen from Asda in village near Lancaster
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from Asda Express, New Road, Ingleton.
Police said that on Saturday June 8 at around 9.23pm a man took a variety of food items from the store and left without paying.
Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV as he may have information that will assist with the investigation.
Please email any information to [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240102755 when passing on information.