CCTV appeal after driver racially abused on Morecambe bus

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with racial abuse towards a bus driver.

Police received a report of racial abuse directed at a bus driver on the 1A bus, at the stop on Westminster Road in Morecambe, near St Mary’s Primary School.

The bus was travelling along the route, setting off from Lancaster Bus Station and going to Heysham Towers.

It was reported to have happened at around 4.30pm on Friday August 22.

Police said they appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst they have been making enquiries since that date, they are now in a position to ask for the public’s help.

A police spokesman said: “We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could help with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 110 of August 23.”