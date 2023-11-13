CCTV appeal after damage caused to business premises on Morecambe street
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to regarding damage caused to business premises on Queen Street in Morecambe.
The incident took place at around 5am on October 26 2023.
Police said they appreciate the images are not of the highest quality but are asking anyone if they recognise the man or can identify him by the clothing to get in touch.
If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting log 0357 of October 26.