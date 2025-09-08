CCTV appeal after assault in Morecambe leaves man seriously injured

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in Morecambe.
Police were were called to A.J’s Bar – formerly the Cavern – on Springfield Street, at 11.39pm on July 9.

It was reported that a man in his 30s had been assaulted as he was leaving the premises, suffering serious head injuries.

Enquiries have been ongoing since this was reported, and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the images.

If you recognise him or have information as to who it might be, please email [email protected] or contact 101, quoting log 1531 of July 9.

