Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Cope has been writing and recording his beautiful and totally unique songs for children and their families for over 10 years, and he performs with his guitar and animations to sell-out crowds all over the country.

He has had phenomenal success with his CBeebies show Nick Cope’s Popcast, now into its third series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick sings his uniquely crafted songs while playing his guitar accompanied by a backdrop of beautifully animated projections.

CBeebies star Nick Cope brings his family show to Lancaster Grand.

Nick has a way of reaching into people’s hearts with songs of the everyday, igniting children’s imagination in an organic, unpatronizing, educational and fun way.

The show appeals to children and adults alike.

If you haven’t heard his songs or seen his shows before, come along and find out what you’ve been missing.

Nick Cope is at Lancaster Grand on Sunday, March 31 at 2pm.