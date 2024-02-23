CBeebies star Nick Cope brings his family show to Lancaster Grand
Nick Cope has been writing and recording his beautiful and totally unique songs for children and their families for over 10 years, and he performs with his guitar and animations to sell-out crowds all over the country.
He has had phenomenal success with his CBeebies show Nick Cope’s Popcast, now into its third series.
Nick sings his uniquely crafted songs while playing his guitar accompanied by a backdrop of beautifully animated projections.
Nick has a way of reaching into people’s hearts with songs of the everyday, igniting children’s imagination in an organic, unpatronizing, educational and fun way.
The show appeals to children and adults alike.
If you haven’t heard his songs or seen his shows before, come along and find out what you’ve been missing.
Nick Cope is at Lancaster Grand on Sunday, March 31 at 2pm.
For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/nick-copes-family-show/