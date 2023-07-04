CBeebies’ animated series Sarah & Duck arrives at Lancaster Grand this summer

Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning children’s TV show, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday plays at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23 as part of a new UK tour celebrating 10 years of Sarah & Duck.

Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden.

But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday (previous cast). Photo Pamela Raith.

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, and featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series including Roger Allam as the narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure.

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, seven-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for ‘Best Pre-School Animation’ in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies’ Top Ten programmes for viewers aged four-15.

It now spans 120 episodes and is broadcast in over 100 counties around the world.

Recommended for children aged three to six.

For more information visit the website at https://www.sarahandduck.com/tour-dates/.