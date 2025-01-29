Cause of static caravan fire in Morecambe under investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters raced to the scene of a static caravan on fire in Morecambe.

Three fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended a fire involving a static caravan on Westcliffe Drive, Morecambe at 7.18pm on January 28.

Firefighters used three hose reels and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and they remained on scene for two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.