One of the highlights of summertime in Morecambe, Catch the Wind is a fun, free festival that appeals to all ages.

Enjoy impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers, or bring your own kite and fly it on the beach.

Across the weekend, there will be a lively programme of excellent music, promenading performers, food, arts and craft workshops with a focus on the natural world, climate change, the landscape and the future of the planet.

Entertainment includes music from Dhamak Collective, Baybeat Streetband, Honk! Lancashire Youth Streetband and Cacophony Arkestra, a beguiling sound installation by Dan Fox of Sound Intervention on the Stone Jetty, Walking Down the Street Gamelan for under 5s, fairground rides and Uncle Tacko’s Imaginarium will return.

This event is free.

