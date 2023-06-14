News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness

Catch the Wind Kite festival returns to Morecambe

More Music’s family favourite Catch the Wind Kite Festival returns to Morecambe Promenade on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 from 12pm – 5pm.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read

One of the highlights of summertime in Morecambe, Catch the Wind is a fun, free festival that appeals to all ages.

Enjoy impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers, or bring your own kite and fly it on the beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across the weekend, there will be a lively programme of excellent music, promenading performers, food, arts and craft workshops with a focus on the natural world, climate change, the landscape and the future of the planet.

Catch the Wind Kite Festival returns to Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.Catch the Wind Kite Festival returns to Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.
Catch the Wind Kite Festival returns to Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.
Most Popular

Entertainment includes music from Dhamak Collective, Baybeat Streetband, Honk! Lancashire Youth Streetband and Cacophony Arkestra, a beguiling sound installation by Dan Fox of Sound Intervention on the Stone Jetty, Walking Down the Street Gamelan for under 5s, fairground rides and Uncle Tacko’s Imaginarium will return.

This event is free.

There will be entertainment at Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.There will be entertainment at Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.
There will be entertainment at Catch the Wind Kite Festival in Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.
A little girl flying a kite at the kite festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.A little girl flying a kite at the kite festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.
A little girl flying a kite at the kite festival. Picture by Robin Zahler.
There will be entertainment at the kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.There will be entertainment at the kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.
There will be entertainment at the kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Robin Zahler.
Uncle Tacko's Imaginarium will be at the kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Jonathan Bean.Uncle Tacko's Imaginarium will be at the kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Jonathan Bean.
Uncle Tacko's Imaginarium will be at the kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Jonathan Bean.
A huge kite being flown at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Johnny Bean.A huge kite being flown at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Johnny Bean.
A huge kite being flown at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe. Picture by Johnny Bean.
Related topics:Morecambe