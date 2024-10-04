Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cat was found dumped in a toilet bin at a car park near Caton at the weekend, said a local cat rescue charity.

The female black and white cat has been taken in by Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue who are now looking after it until it can be rehomed.

Spokesman for the cat rescue charity Elaine Ashton said: “To the person who abandoned their cat in locked toilets at Bullbeck car park over the weekend, I just want to say your 20p was well spent

as your beautiful cat is now safe with me and now in the care of Lancaster and Morecambe cat rescue.

This cat was found in a toilet bin at Bullbeck car park near Lancaster.

"She is a darling, bit traumatised as probably is the person who sat down for a wee and heard movement in the bin.”

On the Facebook post about the cat being dumped, people posted their disgust at what had happened to the cat.

Ragnar Brown said: “Who the heck would do that!? I’m disgusted with them and grateful to you.”

Bridget Newhouse said: “Poor kitty, hope she gets a lovely home where she is loved. What an evil thing to do.”

Sue Hammond said: “This is the reason I dislike most humans, may Karma catch up with the disgusting piece of garbage that did this, thank you Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue for taking this poor kitty in and loving her, she's a beauty.”

Keren Bell said: “How can people be so heartless and cruel?? What a beautiful girl.”

It is hoped the cat can be rehomed by Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue.

Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue can be contacted by tel: 07425 327772 or email: [email protected].