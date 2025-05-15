Casting announced for The Dukes summer show in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Casting has been announced for The Dukes summer park show in Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

The summer park show is a theatrical adaptation of L.Frank Baum’s beloved classic tale The Wizard of Oz.

The full cast includes: Hope Yolanda (Ackley Bridge; Channel 4, Taming of the ‘Shrew’; H.E.R Productions, Senses of Responsibility; Lekhani Chirwa) as Dorothy, Tori Burgess (Beryl; Oldham Coliseum, Coronation Street; ITV, Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of); West End, Tron Theatre & UK Tour - Nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) as The Scarecrow, Gareth Cassidy (South Riding; BBC, 7 Days that Rocked Elton; ITV for Channel 5, Christmas Carol; The Dukes Theatre) as the Tin Man, Helen Longworth (The Archers; BBC Radio 4, Alice In Wonderland, The Jungle Book; The Dukes Park Show, Peter Pan, Robin Hood; The Dukes Theatre) as The Cowardly Lion, Matthew Ganley (Coronation Street, Emmerdale; ITV, Waterloo Road; BBC, Once – the Musical; The Phoenix Theatre, London) as the Wizard, and Lisa Howard (Theatre productions at Leeds Playhouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre etc.,) as The Wicked Witch.

The creative team features: Daniel Bye; writer, Elvi Piper; director, Caitlin Mawhinney; designer, Richard Priestly; choreographer, Bay Bryan and Clair O’Connor; composers and musical director, Adam McCready; sound designer and Brent Lees; lighting designer.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Williamson Park, this summer spectacle invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the magical world of L.Frank Baum’s timeless fantasy adventure.

Prepare to be swept to the vibrant world of Oz on an exciting journey where unexpected friendships and thrilling adventures reveal the power of courage, the heart, and wisdom.

The Wizard of Oz runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 18 - August 24 at 7.15pm.

Tickets from https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-wizard-of-oz or telephone 01524 598500.