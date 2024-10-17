Casting announced for The Dukes 'little but mighty' Christmas show in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2024, 14:41 GMT
The Dukes Christmas show returns with a theatrical adaptation of Mary Norton’s beloved classic tale, The Borrowers.

The cast has been revealed, and it is a stellar ensemble.

The full cast includes: Howard Chadwick (Coronation Street; ITV, The Witcher; NETFLIX, The Young Woman and the Sea; Disney) as Eddie; Claire Storey (Coronation Street, Emmerdale; ITV) who

returns to the Dukes after starring as The Wolf/Sweetie in 2021’s Dukes Park Show Grimm Tales, as Mrs Driver; Matthew Heywood (Little Shop of Horrors; UK Tour, The Book Thief; Octagon

Amy Tara plays the part of Arietty in The Borrowers.Amy Tara plays the part of Arietty in The Borrowers.
Amy Tara plays the part of Arietty in The Borrowers.

Theatre Bolton, Twelfth Night; HOME MCR) as Young Eddie, Amy Tara (Inigo Giant; Komola Collective, Vignettes; HER Productions) as Arrietty; Darren Jeffries (Dear Nomad; Octagon Theatre,

Doctors; BBC) as Pod, and Katie Erich (Richard III; Shakespeare’s Globe, Oliver Twist; Leeds Playhouse/Ramps on the Moon, Doctors; BBC) as Homily.

Audiences are invited to step into the warmth of a miniature world this Christmas season by joining Arrietty on her quest to understand the family of Human Beans that have just moved in upstairs.

This adaptation of a timeless story will weave music and Christmas spirit all the way through her tiny adventure.

The Borrowers promises to be a tiny but mighty family adventure that will warm your spirit and delight your heart.

Secure your tickets now and prepare for this merry quest into the festive season.

Tickets are now on sale at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-borrowers or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].

School and Group Bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].

