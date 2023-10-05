Cash seized from criminals boosts Lancaster BID’s anti-social behaviour crackdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£10,000 funding was provided by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden using cash seized from offenders and investing it back into the county to deter crime and keep people safe.

The funding for an extra Lancaster BID Warden means they can keep tackling anti-social behaviour and other crime that damages businesses and impacts the public.

This also means the Lancaster BID Warden role has been extended to cover seven days a week.

Emma is the new Lancaster BID Warden.

A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “We are delighted to welcome Emma to the team as our additional BID Warden to work alongside Max.

"Make sure you say hello to Emma when you see her out and about!”

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “It’s fantastic to see how projects that I’ve previously backed through my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund are growing and continuing to make a difference, so I’m pleased to support further enhancement of the BID Warden scheme in Lancaster.

“There is always a poetic irony when funding projects like this, utilising cash seized from criminals and pumping it back into the communities they previously exploited. That’s exactly what I have done here in Lancaster, backing this project that makes a meaningful difference to businesses, residents and visitors with money removed from offenders’ pockets.

“As I continue to lead the fight against crime, I will work closely with the Constabulary and partners across Lancashire so that any investment we make delivers value for money and, crucially, positive results that make a lasting difference.”

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID Manager said: “Lancaster BID are delighted with the continued support from the Police and Crime Commissioner. The fact that we have our BID Warden out seven days a week, 365 days a year gives comfort to businesses, locals and visitors that there is a friendly face patrolling the streets, acting as the eyes and ears for the Police.