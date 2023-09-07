Cash seized from criminals boosts fight against anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Using cash seized from criminals, Andrew Snowden has again supported the Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) Warden scheme, which is addressing ASB and other crime that damages businesses and impacts the public.

This has seen a BID Warden on duty seven days a week instead of the previous five, increasing coverage and boosting engagement. It also means two Wardens now work on a rota ensuring cover is available during any period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Snowden joined the on-duty Warden in Lancaster to discuss how this extra funding will help make Lancaster safer, how they work in partnership with the local policing team and where extra funding is already benefiting the service the Wardens provide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, joins the on duty Warden in Lancaster.

The funding came from his Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund, using cash seized from offenders and investing it back into the county to deter crime and keep people safe. It follows funding that helped to grow the scheme during 2022.

Mr Snowden said: “It's fantastic to see how projects that I've previously backed through my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund are growing and continuing to make a difference, so I'm pleased to support further enhancement of the BID Warden scheme in Lancaster.

“There is always a poetic irony when funding projects like this, utilising cash seized from criminals and pumping it back into the communities they previously exploited. That's exactly what I have done here in Lancaster, backing this project that makes a meaningful difference to businesses, residents and visitors with money removed from offenders' pockets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID Manager, said: “Lancaster BID are delighted with the continued support from the Police and Crime Commissioner. The fact that we have our BID Warden out seven days a week, 365 days a year gives comfort to businesses, locals and visitors that there is a friendly face patrolling the streets, acting as the eyes and ears for the police.