Nicola Combe, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates director.

A Morecambe business has launched a new project aimed at giving back to the communities it serves.

Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates has pledged a share of its annual profits to create a Community Fund worth £7,500.

The fund will be divided into 30 donations of £250 each which will be distributed to grassroots organisations across North Lancashire, South Cumbria and North Wales.

“This means that 30 local charities, youth groups, clubs and community projects will soon benefit from a direct financial boost – helping them continue the vital work they do in supporting people locally,” said Nicola Combe, director of Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates which also incorporates North Wales Wills, Kendal Wills and Lancaster Wills.

“We are privileged to work with families across three counties, helping them secure their future. It feels only right that we share some of our success with the very communities who support us.”

Nominations for the fund open on Monday September 15 until September 30 via a simple online form at www.morecambebaywills.co.uk/community-fund-nomination.

Six winners will then be selected each day during the week commencing October 13 with draws split regionally. Funds will be transferred in early November.

Nicola added: “This is about more than one-off donations. We want to embed community profit sharing into how we run our business, year after year.

"By doing this, we hope to see a ripple effect – more support for local organisations, more opportunities for local people, and stronger, more resilient communities across Lancashire, Cumbria and North Wales.”