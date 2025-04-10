Carry On: an audience with Mark and Lard comes to Lancaster Grand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

March 24 2004 saw the world heritage radio site of the ‘Mark and Lard Show’ come to an end with a resounding: ‘STOP…!’

Now fully twenty-one years later Mark and Lard can finally complete that catchphrase with an equally resounding: ‘…CARRY ON!’

Mark and Lard’s show will take the form of an extended interview with selected audio clips followed by a question and answer session.

There may be the odd Shirehorses classic to sing along to but try not to let that put you off.

Radio 1s Mark and Lard at the opening of Valhalla at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Photo: Dave Nelson.

David Bowie called their Radio 1 afternoon programme ‘THE show’ and he was David Bowie so who the heck are you to disagree with him? That’s right – nobody!

So, in the mis-quoted words of Fred Pontin (one for the teenagers): book early to ensure disappointment!

Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley in Carry On! An audience with Mark and Lard come to Lancaster Grand on July 12 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/an-audience-with-mark-lard/