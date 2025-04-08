Carrier bag with £20k inside found after car stopped on Lancaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are tackling road crime in the district and wanted to let people know about two different stops officers made yesterday (Monday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they stopped a Ford C-Max at 11.15pm on Caton Road in Lancaster.

In the car was a family, but what they found in their car wasn’t the normal luggage you’d take on a road trip!

Police made the decision to search the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police find carrier bag with £20k in Scottish notes inside after stopping car on Caton Road in Lancaster.

During that search, a carrier bag containing a large amount of cash – suspected to be around £20,000 in Scottish notes was discovered in the car.

A 38-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently in custody.

Earlier in the day, at around 5.15pm the Roads Policing Team in Burnley stopped a Volkswagen Golf on Westbourne Avenue, after it was spotted performing a dangerous manoeuvre.

Following searches, several snap bags of suspected cannabis and over £900 in cash was found, and an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B substance. Both men remain in custody.

If you know of someone committing crimes on Lancashire’s roads, please report it to police.