Carrier bag with £20k inside found after car stopped on Lancaster road
Police said they stopped a Ford C-Max at 11.15pm on Caton Road in Lancaster.
In the car was a family, but what they found in their car wasn’t the normal luggage you’d take on a road trip!
Police made the decision to search the vehicle.
During that search, a carrier bag containing a large amount of cash – suspected to be around £20,000 in Scottish notes was discovered in the car.
A 38-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently in custody.
Earlier in the day, at around 5.15pm the Roads Policing Team in Burnley stopped a Volkswagen Golf on Westbourne Avenue, after it was spotted performing a dangerous manoeuvre.
Following searches, several snap bags of suspected cannabis and over £900 in cash was found, and an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B substance. Both men remain in custody.
If you know of someone committing crimes on Lancashire’s roads, please report it to police.