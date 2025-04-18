Carnforth woman’s bowel cancer story shared to raise awareness
Emily Clark from Carnforth was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer and is one of those planning to spread the message this April – she is encouraging anyone with symptoms to get them checked out.
The office manager, 39, went to her GP with bleeding from her bottom. Tests later found she had bowel cancer, and in March 2024 she had surgery to remove the cancer.
Emily has this advice for anyone who thinks they may be experiencing symptoms: “If anyone is having symptoms to go to the doctors in first instance. It’s not a waste of a doctor’s time - even if it’s just to put your mind at ease.
“There is every chance it could be nothing serious but it’s best to know sooner rather than later.”
Dr Neil Smith, primary care director at Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, said: “The earlier bowel cancer is spotted, the more treatable it’s likely to be, and nine in 10 people survive bowel cancer when it is diagnosed at the earliest stage.
“Symptoms include: bleeding from your bottom, blood in your poo, a change in your pooing habits, weight loss, feeling very tired, and a pain or lump in your tummy.
“These symptoms don’t always mean you have bowel cancer, but it’s important to get it checked out by your GP as soon as you can.”
Since her diagnosis Emily said that what she thought was important in life isn’t anymore.
She said: “Material things – I have no interest in anymore. Life is about being around people you love and that love you and spending time with them even if it’s doing nothing.
“I don’t get stressed about things the way I used to either because there is nothing more stressful than having cancer, so any other stress seems insignificant.
“My body has changed, but so has my mindset. I will never look in the mirror and hate what I see, and I’ll never talk down about myself ever again.”
The charity Bowel Cancer UK has created a handy toolkit for people to pass on information about symptoms, print posters to display at work, or become a champion at https://www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/support-us/bowel-cancer-awareness-month/toolkit/