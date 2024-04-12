The Nib public house at Millhead, Carnforth was refurbished three years ago and has four bedrooms, cellar storage, beer garden, fire alarm and emergency lighting and has fantastic reviews and ratings on Air BnB for its accommodation.

Accommodation to the upper floor offers a four bedroom self contained apartment/holiday let with 5 star ratings. This hosts a separate address and utilities.

The pub itself currently offers mainly drinks with a small selection of hot foods from the kitchen.

A beer gardens offers outside dining.

There is also a spacious car park to the rear.

For more information call Catons Commercial, Lancaster tel: 01524 489190 or email [email protected].

To view the listing visit https://catonscommercial.com/property/the-nib-public-house/

1 . The Nib The Nib pub in Millhead is for sale. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

2 . The Nib The Nib pub in Millhead is for sale. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . The Nib The interior of The Nib pub in Millhead. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

4 . The Nib The seating area at The Nib pub in Millhead. Photo: Catons Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales