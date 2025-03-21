Carnforth to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day with flag-raising and beacon and candle lighting ceremonies
This significant day marks the end of the war in Europe and Carnforth Town Council invite the whole community to join them in this International Tribute.
A Carnforth Town Council spokesman said: “We encourage residents, local community groups, schools, and businesses to decorate your spaces with poppies, bunting, and banners in red, white, and blue!
"Let’s transform our War Memorial Gardens and local premises into a vibrant display of remembrance and tribute.”
Schedule of events:
*9am: Join everyone at the War Memorial Gardens for the raising of the unique VE Day 80 Flag and a formal Proclamation by the Town Crier.
(6.30pm: Listen as Church Bell Ringers across the nation "ring out for peace" in honour of this special anniversary.
*9pm: Gather as the Carnforth Community Choir performs a selection of meaningful songs. Candles will be distributed to attendees to light in remembrance.
*9.30pm: Witness the lighting of a Beacon by the Town Mayor, followed by the reading of the Nation’s Tribute and a short service led by the Carnforth Community Choir, concluding
with the hymn "I Vow to Thee, My Country."
Light Up for Peace – everyone is invited to participate in the National "Lamp Lights of Peace" initiative by lighting candles, provided by Carnforth Town Council, around the War
Memorial, symbolising collective remembrance of the sacrifices made during WWII.
Councillor Ian Laurence, Armed Forces Champion, said: “VE Day is not just a day of remembrance; it is a celebration of peace and resilience.
"As we gather to honour the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom, I encourage everyone in our community to participate in this meaningful tribute.
"Together, we can ensure that their legacy lives on in our hearts and actions.”
If you are planning VE Day 80 activities in the community, the town council would love to promote them on their website and social media.
Please email Leah at [email protected] with details and photographs.
The spokesman said: “Let’s unite to honour the past and celebrate the spirit of peace!”