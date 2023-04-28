Cafe Masala at Station Buildings in Warton Road was given the score after assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The report shows that improvement is necessary in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was generally satisfactory.

Cafe Masala in Carnforth has been given a 1 out of 5 food hygiene rating.

But major improvement was needed in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

This also includes evidence that staff know about food safety and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its assessment in February last year, Cafe Masala was given a 2 out 5 rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the ratings and what they mean

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary