Carnforth station micropub one of best places for train travellers to grab a pint

The train operator has released a list of the best places to enjoy a pint at the start or end of your journey across the North of England.

The Snug, Carnforth, Lancashire

Snug by name and nature, this cosy micropub has a frequent rotation of drinks that sees them bring in a variety of beers from Manchester, Cumbria, Liverpool and further afield.

The Snug micropub at Carnforth railway station.

Track and Sleeper, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

Head to platform two for this small but perfectly formed bar, operated by craft beer brewers, The Gorilla Brothers, who transformed the formerly derelict storage rooms into a now popular micropub – winning a heritage award in the process.

The Rat Race, Hartlepool, County Durham

This quirky pub has opening hours that align with train timetables (currently opening at 12.02 exactly) and offers four changing beers and two ciders.

The Tap, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

You’ll be spoilt for choice at The Tap, which boasts an extensive selection of beer with 12 traditional cask hand-pulls and 15 more modern kegs. Not to mention bottles and cans from microbreweries and larger, more established breweries the world over.

The premises are located within the only remaining part of the original 1862 train station building and make for an amazing atmosphere.

The Mallard Inn, Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Formerly the Worksop station buffet, the pub offers a warm welcome as well as four changing real ales as well as a selection of foreign bottled beers, country fruit wines and specialist gins.

The Mallard was the winner of the Nottinghamshire CAMRA Pub of the Year in 2015 and has received numerous awards from North Notts CAMRA – so you know you’re in good hands here.

The Ticket Office, Ilkley, West YorkshireWith its chandeliers, dark wood ceiling and stylish decor, this bar and restaurant is a destination not to be missed. There is a small but perfectly formed list of cask and craft ales to enjoy in this wonderful setting.

Victoria Tap, Manchester Victoria, Greater Manchester

Due to open next month Victoria Tap will showcase a range of beers and lagers from local and international breweries. It will also feature an ‘all-weather’ beer garden and is the second pub at the station alongside The Beer House.