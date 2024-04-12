Carnforth pet owner warns of deadly dog virus
Carol Sedgwick’s dog Rubie fell critically ill to a deadly virus largely assumed to be prevented by annual inoculations.
Two year old Havanese Rubie is an important member of the family to early widowed Carol and her two young sons, so they were all alarmed when her typical energetic demeanour was suddenly replaced by whining and shivering.
When diarrhoea, containing blood, followed, Carol rushed her to Bay Vets as an emergency appointment.
Diagnosing canine parvovirus, a highly contagious acute gastrointestinal illness, they began urgent treatment, warning Carol the next 24 hours were critical.
After two days on intravenous medication, antibiotics, pain relief, replacement fluids and 24-hour observation, Rubie was out of danger and on the slow road to recovery.
Delighted to get her loving dog back, Carol is putting the message out to all dog owners she knows, meets, and treats at her Carnforth Chiropodist practice.
Carol said: “It was a terrible few days. Parvovirus has a fatality rate of 91%, even higher in younger, older and health compromised dogs.
"This is why I’m doing everything to alert fellow dog owners to please, please keep up to date with your dog’s vaccinations- if Rubie hadn’t been vaccinated, she would definitely have
died. It’s largely spread by faeces, so I’m sure I don’t have to say this, but it’s another reason to always pick up after our dogs.
“Like most pet owners, I assumed our annual boosters covered this terrible disease, however I’ve learned no vaccination is 100% effective. Bay Vets confirm quick action can make the difference between life or death, so contact yours immediately if you spot similar symptoms.”
Faced with a bill for over £800 for Rubie’s intensive treatment and medication, Bay Vets contacted the maker of Rubie’s vaccine (Zoetis), who contributed towards the costs as a sign of goodwill.
“The vets say small dogs, like Rubie, are even less likely to survive a parvovirus attack,” adds Carol. “She may only weigh 5kg, but having her back is worth ten times her weight in gold!”