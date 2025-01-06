Carnforth pensioner conned out of cash by 'cruel scammer' pretending to be Scotland Yard police officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a warning after a Carnforth pensioner had money stolen from his bank by a scammer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that on January 4, they received a report that an elderly victim had been contacted by a person purporting to be a police officer from Scotland Yard, providing a false name, collar number and team, saying the victim needed to provide his bank details and home address to aid an investigation.

The victim was asked to authorise a bank transaction as part of the investigation, and to provide his bank cards, which were then collected from his home address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was told that if he informed anyone of the interactions with the scammers, he would be arrested.

Police warning after courier fraud in Carnforth.

Money from the victim’s account was then spent or withdrawn by the fraudsters.

Police want to remind people of some of the ways to protect themselves from courier fraud.

*Remember that the police, or your bank will NEVER ask you to provide full passwords over the phone, withdraw or transfer money or buy high value items to aid with an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Do not hand over any item (including cash or bank cards) or information to anyone that attends your address – police and banking staff would never take bank cards or cash from you – contact the police on 999 in the event that someone comes to the property purporting to be sent from the police or the bank.

*If you receive an unexpected delivery or an item is sent to your address that you have not ordered and you are contacted by a stranger to arrange collection, do not hand over the item and contact the police.

*Do not agree to go into the bank, or use online banking to transfer or withdraw funds at the request of another – notify the cashier if any requests have been made of you by a third party (scammers will often tell a victim that the investigation is covert and not to disclose information)

*Make sure you verify who you are talking to and do not reveal any personal details. Clear the line, and phone 101 from a different phone, or wait at least two minutes to contact police, or a trusted person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*If you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank on their genuine number to secure your finances.

DC Matthew Heath of West CID said: “An elderly man has had a significant amount of money stolen from him, and we are doing all we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Courier fraudsters often prey on some of the most vulnerable people, and we’re now asking you to help us by being vigilant and knowing the signs to protect yourself and others from it.

“Please also let your loved ones, especially those who may be vulnerable to courier fraud, know the signs, to help us all make it harder for these cruel scammers to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it to be, or if you believe you or someone you know could have been a victim of courier fraud, please get in contact with us.”

Call police on 101 or alternatively contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.