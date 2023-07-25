Carnforth paedophile spared jail after trying to engage children under 16 in ‘sex chats’

Geoffrey Wanless, 65, of Highfield Road, Carnforth appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (July 18) after previously pleading guilty to two charges relating to messages he had sent via social media to two individuals he believed to be children under 16.

The offences took place between March 2 and March 8 this year.

Wanless was sentenced to eight months prison suspended for two years, a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and a notification requirement to register with the police also for 10 years.

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard