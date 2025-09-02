A Carnforth opticians practice has its sights set on victory after being shortlisted for a national award.

Philip Jones Opticians has been named as a finalist for the Creative Retail Awards 2025, in the Best Independent Store category, after undertaking a special refurbishment partly inspired by the Brief Encounter movie classic for which Carnforth is famous.

To mark the business’ 25th anniversary, owners Philip Jones and Melissa Holden approached Cathy Simms of C-Inside, a specialist retail optical designer, to create a very special experience for their patients and staff.

The rich history of Carnforth railway station, the cinema and the 1945 movie Brief Encounter, filmed at Carnforth Railway Station, were researched and used as design inspiration.

Philip Jones, Melissa Holden, Cathy Simms and the practice staff at the official opening by the former mayor of Carnforth Jim Grisenthwaite.

Art Deco heavily influenced the makeover to provide a unique retail journey for the patients.

"The results are astounding,” said Melissa. “Feedback from staff, patients and suppliers is phenomenal.”

Since the refurb, the number of new patients at the practice has also increased by 70% and turnover by 26%.

Melissa said: “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for this award. Our aim was to create through design a unique shopping experience, encouraging longer visits and fostering customer loyalty, simultaneously creating a strong first impression with a new illuminated shopfront which would stand out both day and night on the street.

The sumptuous new interior at Philip Jones Opticians.

"The final design reflected our style and preferences while also incorporating Cathy’s expert touch.

“Cathy created a unique, creative, exceptional optical practice design that maximises space and improves efficiency, whilst also providing innovative solutions for storage.

"The mix of textures, colours and style, drawn from the rich local history, has created an individual, incomparable interior.

“We hope we are the proof that creative design-led investment into independent stores could truly reverse the decline of the high street.”

Coun Jim Grisenthwaite, who reopened the practice after its refurbishment in his capacity as mayor, added: “The attention to detail and the originality of the design together with the quality of craftmanship are extremely impressive. Philip Jones Opticians are to be commended for their efforts and their investment in our town.”

The Creative Retail Awards showcase innovation and excellence across the global retail industry. The shortlist was compiled following a dedicated in-person judging roundtable where a panel of high-profile industry experts convened to assess and deliberate over a full day.

C-Inside and Philip Jones will attend the glittering Creative Retail Awards ceremony at London’s new Emerald Theatre on September 25 .