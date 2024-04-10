Carnforth optician suspended for misconduct
A Carnforth optician has been suspended from the General Optical Council register for misconduct.
The General Optical Council (GOC), the UK regulator for optometrists and dispensing opticians, decided to suspend Michael Moon, an optician based in Carnforth, from its register for six months.
A GOC Fitness to Practise Committee found his fitness to practise impaired by reason of misconduct.
This is in relation to failing to conduct appropriate eye examinations, amending patient records, and behaving inappropriately towards a patient.
The Committee found these actions to be dishonest.