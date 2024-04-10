Carnforth optician suspended for misconduct

A Carnforth optician has been suspended from the General Optical Council register for misconduct.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:12 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 15:18 BST
A Carnforth optician has been suspended for misconduct.A Carnforth optician has been suspended for misconduct.
A Carnforth optician has been suspended for misconduct.

The General Optical Council (GOC), the UK regulator for optometrists and dispensing opticians, decided to suspend Michael Moon, an optician based in Carnforth, from its register for six months. 

A GOC Fitness to Practise Committee found his fitness to practise impaired by reason of misconduct.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is in relation to failing to conduct appropriate eye examinations, amending patient records, and behaving inappropriately towards a patient.

The Committee found these actions to be dishonest.   

Mr Moon hasn’t appealed against his suspension, said the GOC.

Related topics:Carnforth