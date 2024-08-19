Carnforth man cleared of raping and sexually assaulting child
A Carnforth man has been found not guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a child.
Ross Aaron Brannigan, 29, of Langdale Road, was charged with seven child sex offences but was acquitted on July 22 following a trial at Preston Crown Court.
For rape of a girl under 13 x 3, a not guilty verdict was returned by the jury.
For assaulting a girl under 13 by touching x 3, a not guilty verdict was returned by the jury.
For causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, a not guilty verdict was returned by the jury.
Mr Brannigan was discharged by the court.