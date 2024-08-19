Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Carnforth man has been found not guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Ross Aaron Brannigan, 29, of Langdale Road, was charged with seven child sex offences but was acquitted on July 22 following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

For rape of a girl under 13 x 3, a not guilty verdict was returned by the jury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For assaulting a girl under 13 by touching x 3, a not guilty verdict was returned by the jury.

For causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, a not guilty verdict was returned by the jury.

Mr Brannigan was discharged by the court.