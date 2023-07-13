Carnforth man, 18, released under investigation after arrest for animal cruelty

Police arrested the man yesterday (Wednesday) after a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water was shared on social media.

Earlier, police had said they were satisfied no crime had been committed after investigating the video posted on Snapchat.

They then issued a further statement saying that, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation was under way.

Police have released an 18-year-old man from Carnforth under investigation after his arrest for animal cruelty.

Police also warned people who might be taking matters into their own hands and targeting those shown in the video and their families and subjecting them to threats and anti-social behaviour.