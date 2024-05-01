Carnforth, Lancaster and Morecambe are on Lidl’s wishlist for new stores
The German discount chain, which is now the UK’s sixth biggest supermarket, plans to open hundreds more supermarkets across the UK and is offering more than £20,000 to people who help it secure new sites.
It is targeting thousands of new shoppers as it continues its expansion across the nation, creating thousands of new jobs.
Lidl said it is looking for sites for new stores in a swathe of locations, including Carnforth, Lancaster South and Morecambe.
The retailer also plans to relocate some existing stores.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.
"We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.
"This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.
"As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”
Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.
The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.
Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.
The list of new sites for Lancashire: (rel signals a relocation)
*Bamber Bridge
*Barnoldswick
*Birkdale/Ainsdale
*Blackpool - Bispham
*Blackpool - Thornton
*Burnley - West
*Carnforth
*Chorley
*Clitheroe (rel)
*Darwen (rel)
*Great Harwood
*Fleetwood
*Kirkham
*Lancaster - South
*Leyland
*Morecambe - North Penwortham
*Nelson (rel)
*Preston - Central
*Preston - East
*Preston - New Hall Lane (rel)
*Preston - South Pwllheli (rel)
*Rawtenstall (rel)