Nicole Schools ,12, and Luca Holt, six, having heard about the current plight of many children in East Africa and the ongoing hunger crisis, decided they couldn’t simply stand by and do nothing.

As a result, over the coming weeks and months the pair will be ascending a total of 29,030 feet (the equivalent height of Mount Everest!) on their mountain bikes, to raise money for Save the Children, a charity close to their hearts.

Nearly £350 has been raised so far, with Nicole and Luca already completing an amazing 9,524 feet of their climb.

Nicole and Luca on their bikes for their charity mountain biking challenge.

The donations will help some of the most disadvantaged children across the world, get access to food, healthcare, and education.

A staggering 20 million children in East Africa find themselves trapped in the grip of a calamitous hunger crisis, compounded by flooding and with more extreme weather events looming.

Charlotte Schools, Nicole and Luca’s mother, said: “They feel deep compassion for the children affected and wanted to help in whatever way they could.

"Their challenge is a huge physical undertaking, requiring great determination, strength, and perseverance.”

Nicole and Luca ride off into the sunset on their charity mountain biking challenge.

Robbie McCallum, community fundraising manager said: “We are so grateful for the support of Nicole & Luca and their incredible fundraising efforts. The power of children raising funds for other less fortunate children is clear to see and an important reminder that their voices should be heard.”

Support their fundraising at https://www.justgiving.com/page/charlotte-schools-holt-1684010340164